SARA CATHERINE BALL CAMPBELL, 78, of Lavalette, W.Va., died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. There will be no services. Sara was born November 4, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Webster Ball Sr. and Cecelia Twohig Ball. She graduated from Marshall University and received her Master’s at University of Pittsburgh and was a retired Realtor form Bunch Realty. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Campbell, one sister, Ellen B. Hess, and one brother, George W. Ball Jr. Survivors include one brother, Charles Richard Ball and wife Sheri of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Laura J. Ball of Maineville, Ohio; and her brother-in-law, James M. Hess of Ava Maria, Fla. Donations may be made in her name to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701, The Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, P.O. Box 81, Shoals, WV 25562, or to any local food pantry. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

