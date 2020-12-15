SHANNON LEE CLARK, 73, of Huntington, widow of Walter Allen Clark, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 1, 1947, in Smithers, W.Va., a daughter of the late George and Cora Crum O’Dell. One son, Walter Allen Clark II, also preceded her in death. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a Registered Nurse, and was a member of 26th Street Baptist Church. She is survived by two sisters and their spouses, Nellie Jones (Pete) of Barboursville and Betty Anderson (Sherrill) of Huntington; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. If attending, please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

