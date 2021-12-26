SHAROLYN ANN McCRAY, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Ned Allen McCray, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born October 25, 1935, in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Edwin Augustus and Margaret Mary White Gilmore. Additional family that has preceded her in death were a son, Edwin Allen McCray; and a grandson, Dakota Patrick McCray. Sharolyn was a nurse, having worked at St. Joseph Hospital and Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg and Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, W.Va. She had also worked as assistant vice president at the former Farmers Federal Savings and Loan in Ravenswood and was a member of the Highlawn Presbyterian Church in Huntington. Survivors include two sons, Andrew David McCray of Asheville, N.C., and Michael Stewart McCray and wife Danielle of Proctorville; a granddaughter, Sophia McCray of Proctorville; grandson, Dr. Brian McCray and wife Dr. Emily Sharp of Nashville, Tenn.; her daughter-in-law, Barbara McCray of Dayton, Ohio; her brother, Jim Gilmore and wife Pam of Spartanburg, S.C.; nieces, Jenny Walton of Huntington, Paula Siciliano of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Jayma Justice of Spartanburg, S.C.; and a nephew, Jerry Marks of Cincinnati, Ohio. Graveside service will be at noon Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, W.Va., with Pastor Jim Musgrave officiating. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2814 Collis Ave., Huntington, WV 25702, or to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family, and condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
