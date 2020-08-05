SHARON KAY EPLIN RICE, 69, of Huntington, passed in her sleep on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 14, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Berton and Cuba Midkiff Eplin. Her brother, Thomas Eplin, and two sons-in-law, Eric Mark Arrison and Marshall Lee Worley, also preceded her in death. Sharon was a graduate of Huntington East High School and a devoted daughter and mother. She was a former bookkeeper for Setzer’s World of Camping and a member of River Cities Community Church for more than 28 years, where she worked in the nursery, rocking all “her” special babies. Sharon is survived by her daughters, Leslie Arrison and Amy Rice-Worley; her five grandchildren, Mikayla Rice, Jordan Harless, Emily, Brody and Cody Worley; two precious great-grandbabies, Ellie Mae Stonerock and Oaklynn Kathleen Hakes; and her beloved mother-in-law, Betty Smith. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the River Cities Community Church, Huntington, with Pastor Larry Greene officiating. Donations in her name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association. Friends may visit with family after 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
