SHARON RAE CONN, 78, of Barboursville, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Dan Londeree officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Sharon was born January 3, 1943, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Virginia Hicks Townsend. She worked most of her life in retail businesses. She was a member of the Pea Ridge Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Townsend; one sister, Patty Staten; and two nieces, Shelli Staten Walker and Lisa Staten Baker. Survivors include her husband, James H. Conn; two sons, Kent and Kevin Conn, both of Huntington; one granddaughter, Rachael Klien; two great-grandsons, Levi and Gunner Klien; two nieces, Tammy Young and Tiffany Fessler; a host of cousins; her loving dog, “Precious”; her best friend, Aloma Doak; and some of the best neighbors in the world, Jennifer and Mickey Holley, Keri and Mark Adams and their daughter, Breslan. Sharon loved to go to Myrtle Beach, Flea Markets and shopping. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

