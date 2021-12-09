SHEILA KAY BOWEN BYRD, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Harvey David Byrd, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side Monday, December 6, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born May 16, 1943, in Huntington, a daughter of the late James Forrest “Frog” and Virginia “Ginny” Young Bowen. Also preceding her in death was a brother, James Forrest “Sonny” Bowen Jr. She was a retired insurance administrator and was a member of the former Walnut Hills Baptist Church. Survivors include two special daughters and two sons-in-law, Amy and Clyde Maynard of Huntington and Kathy and Shawn Persinger of Proctorville, Ohio, and one stepdaughter, Priscilla Byrd of Huntington; eight special grandchildren, Kayla Byrd (Chase McDowell), Nikolas Maynard, Kennedy Persinger, Jamie Hart, James Hart, Joe Hart, Jessika Hart and Jordan Hart; several great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to service time Friday at the funeral home. Please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. Sheila wanted everyone to know that “her girls and grandbabies were her life.” Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com

