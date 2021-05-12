SHERRY LYNN GIBSON, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born August 31, 1957, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Sarah Lee Bragg Basenback. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Delbert McKinley Gibson Sr.; three sisters, Sandy Crum, Diane Bailey and Darlene Jackson; and three brothers, Bud Basenback, Lawrence Basenback and Little Larry Basenback. Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Marie (Jamie) Flora; a son, Delbert McKinley Gibson Jr.; two grandchildren, Sarah Lee Flora and James McKinley Flora; six sisters, Angel Sahin, Debbie Bailey, Pam Pauley, Sarah Kipp, Sue Lynn Wilson and Little Sarah Basenback; six brothers, Larry Basenback, William Basenback, Tracy Basenback, Tony Basenback, Stacy Kruel and Little Lawrence Basenback; several cousins including a special cousin, Nita Abbott; numerous nieces and nephews; and her Chihuahua, Noodles. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be 12:30 to 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. The services will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

