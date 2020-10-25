SHIRLEY LAWHORN “KITTY” BOCOCK, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Kitty was born May 30, 1934, in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Carl and Mary Lawhorn, and was one of five children. Shirley “Kitty” Gray Bocock has worked in radio sales and management for 54 years. She started as an account executive at WNXT Radio in Portsmouth, Ohio, and was the only woman in radio sales in the region in 1956. She has worked as sales manager and general manager at radio stations in Huntington, Binghamton, N.Y., Buffalo, N.Y., and Hilton Head, S.C. She retired but moved back into sales and promotions at the six Kindred Communications stations in Huntington, W.Va. The highlight of her career was being selected as a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Her brothers, James, Stewart and Kenneth, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie McFarland and brother-in-law George. Shirley married Robert L. Bocock (1933-1997) in 1956. They had two daughters, Robin L. Bocock and Kelli G. Natale (Joseph). She is also survived by nieces, a nephew and great-nephews. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Community rallies to help newborn, family in wake of COVID-19 death
- Letter to the editor: Candidates' hate speech is a danger to children
- Man gets prison time for child porn charges in Huntington
- MICHAEL SCOTT ADKINS
- One injured in Huntington stabbing
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
- SHARON RENEE LONG CARROLL
- Twelvepole Manor to open outdoor trail after indoor attraction shut down
- Trial reset in false mall kidnapping case
- Menards opens at Tanyard Station
Images
Collections
- Photos: Menards in Barboursville opens for business
- Photos: TTA introduces four new buses
- Photos: Mr. and Miss Marshall reveal ceremony
- Photos: Fall foliage in Huntington
- Photos: Early voting begins in Cabell County
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, girls soccer
- Photos: Honorary Reggie Oliver Square unveiling ceremony
- Photos: Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech, football
- Photos: Marshall defeats FAU, 20-9
- Photos: Football, Huntington High School vs. South Charleston