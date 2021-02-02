SHIRLEY SUE FUNDERBURK, 78, of Huntington, widow of James Funderburk, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Heritage Center. She was born July 2, 1942, in Franklin, Ind., a daughter of the late Ralph and Sylvia Badgley Fergason. She was a social worker with the Huntington City Mission and had attended New Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Adam Gould of Speedwell, Tenn., and Tina and Roger Pugh of Huntington; two granddaughters, Nicole Wyant (Brandon) of Flatwoods, Ky., and Stacy Tankersley (Gregory) of Huntington. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in the White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call 30 minutes prior to service time Wednesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

