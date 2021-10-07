STELLA LOUISE CONWAY, 73, of Huntington, widow of David Conway, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. She was born July 21, 1948, in Huntington, a daughter of Enith Cisco Crockett of Huntington and the late John Crockett. Stella had several aunts and uncles also precede her in death. She had worked in the payroll department with Huntington Steel, worked at Goodwill Industries and at Bank One. In addition to her mother, survivors include her son, Christopher Mueller of Huntington; two aunts, Revia Robinson of Florida and Carroll Cisco of Kenova, W.Va.; and several cousins. The family asks that masks be worn for the protection of all. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. at the funeral home Friday and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

