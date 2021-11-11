STEPHANIE ARLINE CODY BOWEN, 32, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, in Huntington. She was born November 17, 1988, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of Dr. Steven Cody of Huntington and Dr. Evelyn Pupplo of Jensen Beach, Fla. She attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and graduated from Huntington High School in 2007. She formerly attended Our Lady of Fatima Church where she sang in the choir. In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Timothy Bowen of Huntington, and her children, Elina Bowen and Raiden Bowen, both of Jensen Beach, Fla. A memorial gathering will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Reverend Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer having a brief service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Donations may be made in Stephanie’s memory to Lily’s Place, P.O. Box 2, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
