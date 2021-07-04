STEPHANIE RENE PEPPER COUGHENOUR, 56, of Huntington, widow of Jeffrey Scott Coughenour, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her residence. She was born May 27, 1965, in Huntington, a daughter of Dotty Lou Rice Woodrum Skeens of Asheville, N.C., and the late Roger Clark Pepper. Her grandparents, who raised her, Irvin C. and Esculene Pardue Pepper, also have preceded her in death. She worked formerly at local restaurants, including Olive Garden, Cracker Barrel and Long John Silver’s. In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughter, Nikki Coughenour of Huntington; a granddaughter, Gianna Coughenour of Huntington; a sister, Kelly Woodrum Bollinger; two brothers, Andrew Pepper and Joseph Skeens; a beloved uncle, Greg Pepper and his spouse Mary Lynn Pepper of Huntington; and cousins, Christopher Pepper, Jennifer Pepper, Natalie Pepper and Sarah Pepper Cooper. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Huntington City Mission in her name. A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. Friends may visit after 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

