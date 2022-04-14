STEPHEN E. WILLIS, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Wyngate Senior Living, Barboursville. Steve was born January 14, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Edward D. and Freda Evans Willis. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired social worker from the Department of Health and Human Resources. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Willis, and his beloved and ever-present dog, Levi.
Stephen was a kind and caring soul, loving husband, and wonderful father, friend, coach and neighbor. He grew up in Huntington, W.Va., and moved to Seaford, Delaware, in his sophomore year in high school. Upon graduation, he returned to Huntington to attend Marshall University, where he graduated and met his wife, Janice Wasity (Willis), also a Marshall graduate. They remained lifelong Huntington residents and Herd fans the rest of their lives. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and raised three rambunctious boys, which many would say with the patience of a saint. He was always willing to lend a hand and was a wonderful baseball and soccer coach, lifting up and supporting all of his players. Stephen helped all of those he could while working for the State of WV as a social worker with a focus on the elderly. Upon retirement, he focused on helping dogs and drove many to a safe home while working with One By One Animal Advocates and Little Victories Animal Rescue. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his three sons and their families, T.K. and Kelley Willis and their daughter and son-in-law Kelsey and Nick Robinson of Huntington, Tyler and his wife Alesia Willis of Milton, W.Va., and his children, Raven Rake and her husband Sam Rake and Sasha Willis, and Troy and Kristen Willis of Boca Raton, Fla., and their children Shea, Reed, Laine and Vaughn Willis.
He was also survived by his brother, Ed and Lynda Willis of Wilmington, N.C., and their daughter Samantha Ann Alicia, and his sister and her family, Gigi and Tony Janeshek of Texas and their children Amita and Andrew Janeshek.
There will be a celebration of life visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 247, Barboursville, WV 25504, and One By One Animal Advocates, P.O. Box 1123, Huntington, WV 25713. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
