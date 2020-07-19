STEPHEN GEORGE HYDU was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to all. He was a Christian who walked the talk with love and giving. He taught his children to work hard and treat people the way we wanted to be treated. He worked a variety of jobs using his many skills. He started as a paperboy; at a local bowling alley he hand set pins, and sold tires. At a young age, he joined the Army and became a Sergeant and spent time in Germany. Later he worked for PPG, General Tire, Mueller’s Food, Polysar Plastic and Crawford Printing. He passed away on July 4, 2020, at his Huntington, W.Va., residence for the last two years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Donna. They made their home in Wadsworth, Ohio. Steve was born February 7, 1934, in Barberton, Ohio, the youngest of 10 children. His parents, Paul and Barbara Hydu, immigrated here from Hungary. He was preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters. They included Berthie Smith, Marie Scheibelhoffer, Paul Hydu, Joe Hydu, Margie Mallinak, baby John, Betty Petrus, John Hydu and Annie Henline. He and Donna raised three children, Susan Apgar (Dave) from Huntington, W.Va., Barbara Hoffman (Bob) and Larry Hydu (Rose) from Wadsworth, Ohio. He leaves behind grandchildren, Justin Apgar (Lorren) of Huntington, Ashley Few (Jay) of Wadsworth, Kelly Logan (Eddie) of Cross Lanes, Steve Apgar (Krista) of Huntington, Jordan Rowe (Derek) of Proctorville, Ohio. He dearly loved his great-grandchildren, Gabby, Chance, Braylon, Leila, Jaden, Lylah, Alyse and Isaiah. He smiled at the coming births of Anna and Emma. No calling hours due to COVID-19. His remains will be laid to rest with his wife, Donna, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. A celebration of his life to be announced. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
