STEPHEN MICHAEL “STEVE” THEURING, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William Andrew “Bevo” Theuring and Norma Jean Jenkins Theuring. He was also preceded in death by several aunts and uncles. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School and was formerly a Paramedic with Cabell County EMS; worked in home medical equipment delivery; and was a real estate agent with Prudential Bunch. Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Carla and Pat Cushing of Charlotte, N.C.; two brothers, Andy Theuring of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Bob Theuring of Ona, W.Va.; a nephew, Christopher Cushing; a niece, Emily Cushing; and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be conducted 4:30 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Father Tijo George officiating. Visitation will be after 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Spring Hill Cemetery. Donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

