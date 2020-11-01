Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

STEVEN BOSTER PITTS, 73, of Huntington, husband of Phyllis Robin Callicoat Pitts, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 18, 1947, in Huntington, a son of the late William Harlan and Elaine Boster Pitts. Additional family that have preceded him in death were a granddaughter, Stevie Rae Pitts, and his brother, William Edward Pitts. Steve attended Lincoln Elementary School, Enslow Junior High, and then moved and graduated from South Point High School in 1965, after which he attended Marshall University. He was a personal banker/Assistant Vice President, having worked at Guaranty National Bank and retired from Huntington Banks after 36 years’ service in banking. In addition to his wife of 53 years, Robin, survivors include a daughter, Marie Beth Pitts of Huntington; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Christopher Pitts and fiancée, and Steve’s special caregiver, Brandy Wilson of Huntington, Steven D. and Teri Pitts of Buford, Ga., and Crystal (Hammonds) Pitts; eight grandchildren, Christopher Paul Adams, Spencer Steven Bertnick, Justin Ryan Pitts, Devin Michael Pitts, Madison Elizabeth Pitts, Corey David Pitts, Taylor Lee Pitts and Danyale Elizabeth Pitts; a great-grandson, Gideon; a sister-in-law, Melva L. Callicoat Turner; and two brothers-in-law, David Callicoat and spouse Cathy Callicoat, and Paul Neal Callicoat and spouse Julie Callicoat; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Minister Wayne Carter officiating. Entombment will be in Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance, Garden Building. Friends may visit one hour prior to the funeral Monday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.