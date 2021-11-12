STEVEN CLAY WALLER, 39, of Huntington, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 17, 1982, in Huntington, a son of Charles Derrick and Diana Hughes Waller. He was a steelworker. Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife, Amy Colley Waller; two sons, Degan and Charley Waller; and a brother, Evan Waller. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Rev. Mark Boyd officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

