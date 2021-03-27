STEVEN LEE ALLEY SR., 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in U.K. Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. Funeral service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Steven was born May 9, 1950, in Huntington, a son of the late Lula Mae Alley. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Alley. He was owner of gas stations in the Huntington area, attended New Beginnings Church in Chesapeake, Ohio, was a member of the F.O.P., the Crab Run Hunting Club and was an avid hunter. Steven is survived by his wife, Carolyn Alley; four daughters, Amy (Tim) Willis of Chesapeake, Ohio, Debbie (Gene) Bragg of Satellite Beach, Fla., Cheri (Chris) Bolen of Huntington and Melisa (Ronald) Short of Hurricane, W.Va.; four sons, Steven Lee (Jennifer) Alley Jr. of South Point, Ohio, Donnie (Mitzi) Wolfe of Cross Lanes, Tony (Michele) Wolfe of Hollywood, Fla., Billy (Tina) Malashevich of Ceredo; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael Spencer of Crown City, Ohio; and special Hunting family, Dean Ayers, Mark and Gary Deem and Don Magann. Pallbearers will be Steven L. Alley Jr., Timothy Willis, Hayden Blankenship, Ronald Short, Billy Malashevich and Dean Ayers. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Service will be livestreamed on Chapman’s Mortuary’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

