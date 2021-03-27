STEVEN LEE ALLEY SR., 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in U.K. Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. Funeral service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Steven was born May 9, 1950, in Huntington, a son of the late Lula Mae Alley. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Alley. He was owner of gas stations in the Huntington area, attended New Beginnings Church in Chesapeake, Ohio, was a member of the F.O.P., the Crab Run Hunting Club and was an avid hunter. Steven is survived by his wife, Carolyn Alley; four daughters, Amy (Tim) Willis of Chesapeake, Ohio, Debbie (Gene) Bragg of Satellite Beach, Fla., Cheri (Chris) Bolen of Huntington and Melisa (Ronald) Short of Hurricane, W.Va.; four sons, Steven Lee (Jennifer) Alley Jr. of South Point, Ohio, Donnie (Mitzi) Wolfe of Cross Lanes, Tony (Michele) Wolfe of Hollywood, Fla., Billy (Tina) Malashevich of Ceredo; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael Spencer of Crown City, Ohio; and special Hunting family, Dean Ayers, Mark and Gary Deem and Don Magann. Pallbearers will be Steven L. Alley Jr., Timothy Willis, Hayden Blankenship, Ronald Short, Billy Malashevich and Dean Ayers. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Service will be livestreamed on Chapman’s Mortuary’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton Middle School teacher scrutinized for in-class comments
- Judge dismisses fired teacher's lawsuit against superintendent
- Traffic changes coming to mall interstate construction
- Former Milton Middle School employee indicted on sex abuse charge
- Huntington battle with problematic bar hits snag after sale
- WVDE begins distributing letters for next round of P-EBT funding
- No. 4 Highlanders keep their cool, knock off No. 3 Knights
- LARRY G. PERRY
- DANNY JOE VICKERS
- KRISTY ANN CONNER RAMOS
Images
Collections
- Photos: WVSSAC State Cheer Championship
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Spring weather brings people outside
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Easter Egg Hunt at St. Cloud Commons
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, baseball
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Hannan, girl's high school basketball
- Photos: West Virginia Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston, basketball
- Photos: Aviation Maintenance Technology program groundbreaking ceremony