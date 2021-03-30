STEVEN LEE DAMRON, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born March 25, 1955, in Huntington, a son of the late Carroll and Virgie Elizabeth "Betty" Hurley Damron. He was also preceded in death by his son, Brett Michael Damron. He worked at NAPA Auto Parts Store. Survivors include a son, MCPO Mark (Kayo) Damron of Pensacola, Fla.; two sisters, Judy Mabe of Huntington and Cheryl Spurlock of Kenova, W.Va.; a brother, Bruce (Brenda) Damron of Huntington; a special friend, Teri Krantz; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. 

