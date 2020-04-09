SUE C. SCHWARTZ, 97, of Huntington, widow of George Frederick Schwartz, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Madison Park Assisted Living. She was born on June 23, 1922, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Neeley and Mamie Hendrix. She was a retired bookkeeper for both Appalachian Power and St. Mary’s Hospital. Sue and her husband, George, shared a passion for building and repairing all types of clocks. Many in our area came to know the business as Father Time. Sue and the late Dr. George of St. Mary’s Hospital started the program of each heart patient being given a pillow after heart surgery. Each and every pillow was made by her hands and heart for many years at her residence. Sue also volunteered in the gift shop and pharmacy at St. Mary’s. She was a member of the former Highland Baptist Church. She was an avid animal lover and gardener. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter or Hospice of Huntington. She leaves behind her dear and trusted friend and neighbor, Ethel Dunfee, who was always at her side during her last several years, along with Steve and Jan Zickefoose. A special thanks to Pharmacist Ron Wyatt who always came to visit with 2 milkshakes in hand. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Madison Park who cared for her with love and compassion. Due to the current public health concerns, private services will be held at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Father Gideon Olugbami officiating. Burial will follow in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Funeral services were livestreamed on Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page, www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SUE C. SCHWARTZ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.