SUSAN YVONNE PINKERMAN, 58, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Heritage Center. She was born January 11, 1963, in Huntington, a daughter of Cary Dwight and Jaqueline Waldron Smoot. A brother, Mark Smoot, and a grandson, Peyton Pinkerman, preceded her in death. She was a food service worker at St. Mary’s Medical Center, and a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church. Survivors in addition to her parents include a son, Brian Pinkerman of Huntington; a granddaughter, Paige Pinkerman; and many other family members and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Donna Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

