SUZANNE SUSAN / GRANNY J. SIMMEN GILLETTE, 76, of London, Ohio, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 22, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of the late Harold Russell and Virginia Cronk Simmen. She worked as a business manager for Century 21 Real Estate Company and was a member of Trinity Church of God. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Paul T. Gillette Sr.; one daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Matt Whitmore of Columbus, Ohio; one son and daughter-in-law, Paul Thomas “P.T.” and Lea Gillette, also of Columbus; two sisters, Mary Harvey of Greensboro, N.C., and Ginny Dixon of Burkeville, Va.; six grandchildren, Alek Adkins, Alexander “Alex” and Alana Gillette, Madeline (fiancée, Kathryn) and Elizabeth Whitmore, Trey and Russell Gillette; one great-grandchild, Lydia Gillette. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Dr. Charles Cross officiating. Friends may call from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Suzanne’s memory to the Highlawn Neighborhood Association c/o Linda Blough, 2741 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

