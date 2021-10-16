TEDDY DARRELL ADKINS, 90, of Spencer, W.Va., died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Agape Care, Summerville, S.C. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Morrison Cemetery, Winslow, W.Va., with Rev. Randall Whited officiating. Teddy was born November 8, 1930, in Winslow, W.Va., a son of the late Frank and Cassie Lester Adkins. He was a veteran, serving during the Korean War, and was a retired oil and gas producer with Adco Well Service Company. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Chris Adkins, and five sisters and five brothers. Survivors include his wife, Eileen Hines Adkins; one son, Phil Adkins of Huntington; two daughters, Teresa Flower of Kenneth City, Fla., Jill (Toby) Taylor of Lavalette; eight grandchildren, Shawn (Nisa) Adkins, Jessica McKinney, Jarrad Flower, Brandon Adkins, Lindsay (Tyler) Clark, Taylor (Hiram) Moore, Jordan and Jenna Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Parker and Camden Adkins, Knox Clark, Marisa McKinney and Jacklynn Mullarky; and one brother, Franklin Adkins of Ona. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

