TERRY ALAN RANSON, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence. There will be no services at this time. Terry was born February 27, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Chester L. and Helen M. Morrison Ranson. He was a former editor of the Wayne County News who gained notoriety with a commentary including the quote, “Frankly, I’m sick of you all.” Terry went on to establish Tranquility Aquarium Systems, which serviced the Tri-State area. He remained a fish aficionado afterward and was also an avid gardener. Survivors include his wife, Sheri Ranson; a stepdaughter, Emily (Matthew) Bush of Jackson, Ga.; one step-granddaughter, Anastasia Bush; and one brother, Fred Ranson of Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
