TERRY LYNN ELDER, 57, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Crown City, Ohio. She was born June 11, 1963, in Los Angeles, Calif., a daughter of the late Lawrence and Violet Gue Elder. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Timmy Elder and Michael Elder. She was a laboratory technician at ALCON. Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Parsons (Gregory Wilson) of Crown City, Ohio, and Michelle Montoya (Anthony Nicks) of Huntington; a son, Mitchell Henderson of Huntington; twelve grandchildren, Mariah Thompson, Braydon Henderson, Kaydance Henderson, Laykin Parsons, Deontrey Montoya, Tanner Parsons, Laila Montoya, Kailyn Henderson, Xander Henderson, Reagan Savage, Warren Wilson and Grace Wilson; and a brother, Danny Elder (Barbara) of Huntington. A memorial service will be conducted 6 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Eric Wilson officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

