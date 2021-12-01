TERRY MCCLELLAN JENKINS, 69, of Lesage, W.Va., husband of Debra Frances Kendrick Jenkins, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Gordon L. Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Terry was born December 20, 1951, in Huntington, a son of the late Harry Rondal and Daisy Corene Cremeans Jenkins. He was a retired regional manager of Affordable Dentures. Terry attended Olive Hill Baptist Church and loved fishing, hunting and camping. In addition to his wife, Debra, survivors include his two children, Terry M. Jenkins II and spouse Mandy Jenkins of Lesage, W.Va., and Tracie M. Jenkins Painter and spouse Chris Painter of Gastonia, N.C.; and four granddaughters, Kinslee Withers and spouse Chad Withers of Culloden, W.Va., Sydnee Jenkins of Lesage, Addyson Painter of Gastonia, N.C., and Madison Carter and spouse Dylan Carter of Lesage. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

