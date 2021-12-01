TERRY MCCLELLAN JENKINS, 69, of Lesage, W.Va., husband of Debra Frances Kendrick Jenkins, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Gordon L. Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Terry was born December 20, 1951, in Huntington, a son of the late Harry Rondal and Daisy Corene Cremeans Jenkins. He was a retired regional manager of Affordable Dentures. Terry attended Olive Hill Baptist Church and loved fishing, hunting and camping. In addition to his wife, Debra, survivors include his two children, Terry M. Jenkins II and spouse Mandy Jenkins of Lesage, W.Va., and Tracie M. Jenkins Painter and spouse Chris Painter of Gastonia, N.C.; and four granddaughters, Kinslee Withers and spouse Chad Withers of Culloden, W.Va., Sydnee Jenkins of Lesage, Addyson Painter of Gastonia, N.C., and Madison Carter and spouse Dylan Carter of Lesage. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd’s Huff comments on Virginia Tech rumors
- Arrest warrant issued for replacement worker at Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Huntington High tops Cabell Midland, advances to state championship
- Mexican restaurant serving free Thanksgiving meal for sixth year
- Ironton man indicted on charges, including homicide
- Police roundup: Woman arrested after girl reports assault
- Lyzenga leaves a legacy of peace, love and music
- Ironton man sentenced to prison on trespassing charge
- REV. JAMES WILLIAM DEMOSS
- JAMES PAUL DILLON
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Turkey Trot
- Photos: Crews battle fire at Wooten's Garage
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, Class AAA state football semifinal
- Photos: Polar Express viewing and dinner with Santa at the Venetian Estate
- Photos: Small Business Saturday
- Photos: 63rd annual Model Railroad Show
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before WKU game
- Photos: Thundering Herd falls to the Hilltoppers, 53-21
- Photos: Museum Store Sunday at the HMA
- Photos: Black Friday shopping at Ashland Town Center