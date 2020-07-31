Essential reporting in volatile times.

TERRY WARREN GRUBBS, 67, of Huntington, formerly from St. Albans, W.Va., died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, W.Va., at 2 p.m. Terry was born February 19, 1953, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Warren Point and Geraldine Kidd Grubbs. He was a retired accountant from Logan Corps., with 45 years of service. He was born and raised in the First Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans and was the former chairman of the WV Credit Union and loved refurbishing old cars. Survivors include his children he loved dearly: one daughter, Sarah (Timothy) Smith of Barboursville; one son, Travis (Sheryl) Grubbs of Fort Hood, Texas; three grandchildren, Spencer and Scott Grubbs and Shawn Sorenson, all of Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary and from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

