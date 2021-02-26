THELMA “TIMMIE” RITCHIE MAYNARD, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born May 31, 1928, in Chattaroy, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alex and Elizabeth Davis Ritchie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Clay Maynard; a sister, June Whitt; two brothers, Alvin Ritchie and George Ritchie; a grandson, Dustin Jude; special friend, Evelyn Giordano; and other dear family and friends. She was a teacher and later retired from Mingo County Board of Education; was director of the Williamson Community Center Daycare; and was a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church. Timmie treasured time with her family. She will be remembered for her loving and giving heart, her kindness, her cooking and her smile. She was a very special lady who had a way of making everyone feel welcomed and loved. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include four children, James Gregory (Judy) Maynard of Hurricane, Jerry Keith (Linda) Maynard of Williamson, W.Va., Karen Jean (Stan) Jude and Kimberly Jane Maynard, all of Huntington; three grandchildren, Holly Jude (Kent) Hess, Jeremy (Markayla) Maynard and Wesley Maynard; two great-grandchildren, Ridgely Maynard and Camden Maynard; three sisters, Cleo Bradford of St. Albans, W.Va., Fay Farley of Delbarton, W.Va., and Willa Nell Booten of Chattaroy, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Nancy Ritchie of Keen Mountain, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jamie Gump officiating. Burial will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Cabwaylingo Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- Sources: Former Herd greats Bartrum, Chapman to join Huff's staff
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Human Bean will be brewing soon in Barboursville
- New Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- American Pickers to return to WV, seeking collections
- Board to reopen discussion for five-day instruction, approves purchase for former Sears property
- Lineup for Huntington's 150th anniversary variety show announced
- Morrisey team raising funds to pay back AG for his campaign debts
- ESTHER LOUISE PERRY
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snowy scenes from around the Tri-State
- Photos: Area hit with second winter storm
- Photos: MU women's basketball vs. Rice University, Saturday
- Photos: Readers, reporters share images of Tri-State weather
- Photos: Fairland vs. Coal Grove, girls basketball
- Photos: Overnight snow piles on already ice-damaged area
- Photos: Boys High School Basketball, Fairland defeats South Point 55-45
- Photos: Ohio high school girl's basketball Division III sectional tournament championship
- Photos: Marshall University men's soccer vs. WVU Tech
- Photos: Ohio Division III boy's basketball sectional tournament semifinals