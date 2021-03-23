THEODORE JACKSON "TED" DAWSON II, 76, of Huntington, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Heritage Center. There will be no services at this time. Ted was born October 17, 1944, in Huntington, a son of the late Theodore Jackson and Imogene Trent Dawson. He was retired from the former INCO Alloys. Survivors include his wife, Susan Drown Dawson; three sons, Theodore Jackson “Jack” (Gaby) Dawson III of Lexington, Ky., Thomas Jay Dawson of Huntington and Timothy Jon (Amanda) Dawson, also of Lexington, Ky.; five grandchildren, Thomas J. Dawson II, Amber Nicole and Jacob Bailey Dawson, Matthew Michael and Ashlyn Grace Dawson; and one great-granddaughter, Violet Winters Dawson. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you