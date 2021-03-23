THEODORE JACKSON "TED" DAWSON II, 76, of Huntington, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Heritage Center. There will be no services at this time. Ted was born October 17, 1944, in Huntington, a son of the late Theodore Jackson and Imogene Trent Dawson. He was retired from the former INCO Alloys. Survivors include his wife, Susan Drown Dawson; three sons, Theodore Jackson “Jack” (Gaby) Dawson III of Lexington, Ky., Thomas Jay Dawson of Huntington and Timothy Jon (Amanda) Dawson, also of Lexington, Ky.; five grandchildren, Thomas J. Dawson II, Amber Nicole and Jacob Bailey Dawson, Matthew Michael and Ashlyn Grace Dawson; and one great-granddaughter, Violet Winters Dawson. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
