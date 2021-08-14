THEODORE SUTTON “TED” WILSON, 75, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. A lifelong Huntingtonian, he was born on June 18, 1946, to the late Theodore Hetrick Wilson and Mary Alice Sutton Wilson, and is also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Walter Edward Turley. Ted is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Turley Wilson; siblings-in-law, Larry and Anne Turley, David and Debra Turley, and Mary Turley; nephews and nieces, Matthew and Amanda Turley, Patrick and Kristy Turley, Laura and Kevin Francis, Joshua and Jessica Turley, and Samantha Turley Wilder and Michael Wilder; honorary niece and nephew, Addison Vander Zanden and Zachary Sampson; great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and special friends, all of whom he dearly loved.
Ted retired from Bloss & Dillard Inc. but stayed busy as a proud alumnus of Marshall University, serving on the Marshall University Alumni Association Board of Directors until his death. In addition to being a decades-long Big Green member and season ticket holder to Thundering Herd football and men’s basketball (and rarely missing a game), Ted’s leadership of the Marcelo Lajterman Memorial Golf Tournament raised more than $100,000 for Marshall University student-athletes. One of his greatest goals was to ensure that The 75 and their families are never forgotten.
A funeral will be held at Chapman’s Mortuary at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 16, with Reverend Steve Harvey presiding and burial in Woodmere Memorial Park to follow. Visitation will be held at Chapman’s Mortuary from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 15. The family requests attendees wear masks to help protect individuals who cannot be vaccinated for COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help establish the Ted Wilson Memorial Scholarship at Marshall University. Donations can be made online by going to www.marshall.edu/foundation/, selecting “Give Now,” choosing “Other — use comments to specify” under “I would like my gift to benefit” and putting “Ted Wilson Memorial Scholarship” in the comment section. Donations can also be mailed to: Marshall University Foundation Inc., 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
