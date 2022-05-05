THERESA CAROLINE MEADOWS, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor John Duncan officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Theresa was born July 17, 1936, in Pueblo, Colo., a daughter of the late Juando and Caroline Sandavol Martinez. She was a member of the First Guyandotte Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Meadows, and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her husband, Ted Meadows; two daughters, Margaret Swann of Huntington and Charlotte (Alex) King of Columbus, Ohio; four sons, Ted Meadows of Las Vegas, Nev., John Meadows, Charles (Jennifer) Meadows and Bruce Meadows, all of Huntington; one sister, Dolly Martinez of Louisville, Ky.; 19 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
