THERESA CAROLINE MEADOWS, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor John Duncan officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Theresa was born July 17, 1936, in Pueblo, Colo., a daughter of the late Juando and Caroline Sandavol Martinez. She was a member of the First Guyandotte Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Meadows, and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her husband, Ted Meadows; two daughters, Margaret Swann of Huntington and Charlotte (Alex) King of Columbus, Ohio; four sons, Ted Meadows of Las Vegas, Nev., John Meadows, Charles (Jennifer) Meadows and Bruce Meadows, all of Huntington; one sister, Dolly Martinez of Louisville, Ky.; 19 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

