THOMAS DUDLEY GRAYBEAL, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, October 4, 2021, in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Tom was born November 25, 1949, in Racine, Ohio, a son of the late William Andrew and Bertha Husk Graybeal. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 949, VFW Post 9738 and American Legion Post 16. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Mary Alice Graybeal, son-in-law, Stephen Richardson, and four brothers. Survivors include one daughter, Patricia Richardson of Huntington; one son, William Howard of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Dakota and Alex Richardson and Kaden and Alexa Howard; three siblings, Frank Graybeal, Barbie (Randy) Preston and Kenneth Graybeal, all of Huntington; several nieces, nephews and a special friend, Ed Peckham. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with military honors conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

