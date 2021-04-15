THOMAS IAN SHELTON, 62, of Lesage, W.Va., died Saturday, April 10, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Thomas was born December 1, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas Condor and Betty Shelton. He worked at Riviera Country Club, he was a Marshall University Alumni Member and his name is on a brick on the wall inside the Marshall University Library, and was also a lifelong donor to the Christian Children’s Fund for 41 years. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester and Ruth Pyles Shelton, his father-in-law, Glen Bias, infant brother-in-law, Raphael Bias, his former father-in-law, Larry Perry, and former mother-in-law, Sheila Perry Thompson, his brother-in-law, Alex Perry, his first wife, Kelly Perry Hardiman and her husband Steve and their daughter Mallory. Survivors include his wife, Robin Nevella Stowers Bias Shelton; his mother-in-law, Minnie Bias; one stepdaughter, Heather Gilkerson (Jeremy) Hagley of Ona and their children Maya Grace, Bella Rose and Braxton Reed; one sister, Judy Linn of Huntington and her daughter Holly Linn (Rob) McComas of Huntington; daughter, Angel Aguilar (Matt) Byrd of Salt Rock, W.Va., and their children Anthony Gage, Aliyah Demaris and Xander Ryan; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jarrod and Shelly Bias of Salt Rock and their children Cory, Jesse, Jordan and Ryan; a sister-in-law, Neisja Rachael (Tony) Jones and their daughter Makenna Leigh; and many family members and more friends than anyone can count. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

