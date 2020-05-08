THOMAS RAY MURPHY, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Minister L.D. Hutchison officiating. Tom was born April 6, 1941, in Crum, W.Va., a son of the late Wess and Merle Parsley Murphy. He was retired from the carpentry industry. Also preceding him in death was one sister, Frances Ann Murphy, and three brothers, Jack, George and Gene Murphy. Survivors include his loving partner of 43 years, Lora McCoy of Culloden, W.Va., one daughter, Diana (Carl) Chirasello of Ashland, Ky., two sisters, Carol (Hans) Falkenstein and Elaine (Larry) Napier, all of Florida; three brothers, Bill (Solange) Murphy of Proctorville, Ohio, Romie (Janet) Murphy of Huntington and Roger Murphy of Florida; two grandchildren, Adrian (Michelle) Rosario of Ashland and Cassie Rosario of New York; three great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Tyson and Deacon Rosario, all of Ashland; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research or Hospice of Huntington. Please honor social distancing at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.