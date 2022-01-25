THOMAS RICHARD McCOMAS, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born April 9, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William Jennings McComas and Sarah Bartram McComas. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lovetta “Sissy” Qualls McComas; two sisters, Ella McComas Thornhill and Jackie McComas Bailey; and two brothers, James McComas and William Gene McComas. He graduated from Barboursville High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. After serving his country, he married the love of his life in 1955. He and his wife were blessed with the birth of their only child in 1956. He worked for Mootz Bakery until the business closed in 1968. He was a retired shipping clerk with Heiner’s Bakery from 1968 to 2007. The greatest sorrow of his life was the death of his beloved wife in 2018. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Roger Jarvis of Huntington; a sister, Beulah McComas Insco of Huntington; two grandchildren, Richard Allen Jarvis and Sarah Elizabeth Jarvis, both of Huntington; one step-granddaughter, Alicia Jarvis of Kermit, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Roger Mooney officiating. Private burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with Pastor John Yeager officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com
