THUERL BREWER, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Beatrice Maynard Brewer, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his residence. Born October 27, 1937, in Logan, W.Va., he was the son of the late Robert and Bessie Runyon Brewer. His first wife, Carolyn Shafer Brewer, also preceded him in death. He attended Faith Independent Baptist Church, Summit, Ky. Survivors in addition to his wife include three daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Terry Scarberry of Huntington, Lola and Jackie Ray of Salt Rock, W.Va., Marsha and Tommy Edmonds of Crown City, Ohio; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kim Brewer, also of Huntington; three brothers, Frank Brewer and Clarence Brewer, both of Proctorville, Walter Brewer of Chesapeake. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tom Keelin officiating. Burial will follow. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

