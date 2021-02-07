TIANNE ELIZABETH DeEULIS, 65, of Barboursville, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at her home. She was born December 29, 1955, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Timothy A. and Anne Marie Guiney DeEulis. She was a 1974 graduate of Huntington East High School. She was a retired Registered Nurse, having worked at various places including Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky., Charleston Area Medical Center General Division, Charleston, W.Va., and St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Her friends will miss her dearly. There will be no services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.