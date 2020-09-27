Essential reporting in volatile times.

TIMOTHY MICHAEL SMITH, 31, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at his home on September 8, 2020. He was born October 31, 1988, in Dayton, Ohio. He was adopted by Sam and Gloria Smith on August 14, 1990, and came to Charleston, W.Va. As he was growing up in Charleston, he attended Living Word Christian School and later Cross Lanes Christian School. In January 2000, the Smith family moved to Huntington, W.Va., to open Blockbuster Video Stores. Tim attended Barboursville schools and later Cabell Midland High School. He then went to Marshall University where he majored in music. Tim became an excellent piano player and played with many bands around the area. Tim is survived by his father, Sam Smith of Huntington; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Kovine Smith of Hurricane, W.Va., and Daniel and Marlene Smith of Scott Depot, W.Va.; two nieces, Kolina and Ava; one nephew, Nate; his grandmother, Peggy Arnold of Dayton, Ohio. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service honoring Tim’s life was held on September 26, 2020. Chapman’s Mortuary assisted the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

