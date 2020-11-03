VELMA ALLENE HOLLEY GIBSON, 93, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her daughter’s residence. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va., with Pastor Bob Hogsett officiating. Burial will follow. Velma was born July 30, 1927, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arvil and Ollis Edmunds Holley. She was a member of the Sunrise Methodist Church. She married into the best family when she married the love of her life, George W. Gibson. She acquired six brothers, three sisters and a wonderful mother-in-law when she married. The entire Gibson family loved her as one of their own and treated her as such. She was a born teacher, having taught everything from a one-room schoolhouse to the college level, multiple subjects. She was a teacher who expected the very best from her students and rarely accepted excuses for being “lazy.” She was compassionate and would take home life into account when homework wasn’t done on time. She was always curious about her former students and enjoyed keeping up with them. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George W. Gibson, and two nieces, Shirley Ann Jeffers and Juanita Henry. Survivors include two daughters, Barbara “Bobbi” and Gary Carr and Ramona and Alan Zimmerman; three grandchildren, Megan Carr, Chris Zimmerman and Laura Zimmerman Hogsett; her cousin, Thelma Sargent, whom she thought of as a sister; Linda and Richard Hanel, whom she thought of as her third daughter; cousin, Eddie and Connie Hayes; nephews, Ronnie and Teresa Gibson, Garland Holley Jr. and Mike Holley; and niece, Lona Jean McGuffin. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- JANICE MAE CALDWELL
- Potential sale of ACF parking lot being negotiated
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
- Police find $40K worth of heroin in West Huntington drug raid
- 3 Cabell County residents among state’s new COVID-19 deaths
- First plane lands at MU flight school
- KIMBERLY SUE WORKMAN
- Two more virus-related deaths reported in Cabell County
- UPDATE: Shooting suspect in Prichard caught after police chase
- Frustrated Midland waits for an opponent
Images
Collections
- Photos: Trump Train in Wayne
- Photos: Halloween Fantasy Maze
- Photos: Cabell County Middle School Football Championships
- Photos: Trick-or-Treat in Huntington
- Photos: W.Va. State Cross Country Championships
- Photos: Fairland vs. Coal Grove, football
- Photos: MU PAWS therapy dogs conduct costume parade
- Photos: Halloween decorations
- Photos: VH1 Save the Music Celebration at HMS
- Photos: Kenova Pumpkin House gives out pumpkins to locals