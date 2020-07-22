Essential reporting in volatile times.

VERNARD HUGHES, 92, of Melrose, Fla., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 19, 1928, in Glenwood, W.Va., a son of the late Brady and Sarah Bowman Hughes. Seven siblings also preceded him in death. He retired from the US Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, having served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Survivors include five children, Donna Taylor of Ona, W.Va., Vernard Lee and Anita Hughes of Angola, Ind., Veria Hicks of Oak Hill, W.Va., Lawrence and Brenda Hughes of Tennessee, Charles and Donna Hughes of Barboursville, W.Va.; three stepchildren, Margie Denman of Australia, Linda Webb and Kenny Denman, both of Melrose, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; five nieces and one nephew. Graveside services with full military honors will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday at the funeral home, followed by a procession to the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

