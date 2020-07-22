VERNARD HUGHES, 92, of Melrose, Fla., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 19, 1928, in Glenwood, W.Va., a son of the late Brady and Sarah Bowman Hughes. Seven siblings also preceded him in death. He retired from the US Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, having served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Survivors include five children, Donna Taylor of Ona, W.Va., Vernard Lee and Anita Hughes of Angola, Ind., Veria Hicks of Oak Hill, W.Va., Lawrence and Brenda Hughes of Tennessee, Charles and Donna Hughes of Barboursville, W.Va.; three stepchildren, Margie Denman of Australia, Linda Webb and Kenny Denman, both of Melrose, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; five nieces and one nephew. Graveside services with full military honors will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday at the funeral home, followed by a procession to the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Virginia senator says he won’t part with General Lee car or cover its Confederate flag
- Ohio River bowfishermen kill potential world-record bighead carp
- MACKENZIE LEIGH HEINER
- Former Herd player Stepp fights COVID-19
- DUI checkpoint scheduled for Thursday
- Wayne BOE to release tentative school re-entry plans
- Young Herd player Polcyn dead at 68
- Wayne BOE approves tentative re-entry plan focused on blended learning approach
- Coronavirus outbreaks in West Virginia churches continue to grow
- Cabell County EMS employee tests positive for virus, 15 others in self-isolation
Images
Collections
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic at Marshall Rec Center
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Disc golfers celebrate following 2020 Ashland Open
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Business Bureau conducts free e-cycle downtown
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Fireworks Display at Christ Temple Church