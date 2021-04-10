VERNON LEE “SPUD” MARTIN, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Encompass Health, Huntington. He was born October 7, 1928, in Huntington, a son of the late Alva Lloyd and Donna Rae Massie Martin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gail Marsh Hardin Martin, and two sisters, Mildred M. Chapman Hall and Dorcie I. Steinbrecher. He was a retired Sheetmetal Worker with H.T. Boggs Sheetmetal and Roofing and was a member of Sheetmetal Local Union No. 24 for 73 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville. Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert and Deborah Martin of Ona, W.Va., Gary Martin of Proctorville, and George and Teresa Martin of Martinsville, Va.; four grandsons and their spouses, Michael and Hollie Martin, Timothy McClung, Christopher and Meredith Martin, and Lucas and Michaela Martin; four great-grandsons, Levi, Titus, Cyrus and Preston Martin; two great-granddaughters, Zoe and Kendall; a sister, Carol Young of Farmington, Maine; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted noon Monday, April 12, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

