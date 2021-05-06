VERNON ROY BROWN, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, May 3, 2021, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Vernon was born January 16, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Carl Alfred Brown and Betty Brogan Rickman and stepfather Willard Rickman, who raised him. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a retired truck driver and a member of American Legion Post 16. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Jean Rickman. Survivors include three children, Cynthia Lally of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tina Brown of South Point, Ohio, and Brian Brown of Proctorville; one brother, William R. Brown of Russell, Ky.; two nieces, Teresa Ann Brown of Russell, Tammy Jean Brown of Grayson, Ky.; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a dear friend, Kimberly Rackley of Huntington. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the cemetery. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military honors. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

