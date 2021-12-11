VICKI LYNN HEMLEPP, 62, of Catlettsburg, Ky., passed away peacefully Thursday, December 9, 2021, at her residence, with family and friends by her side. She was born August 27, 1959, in Ashland, Ky., the daughter of the late J.C. “Nick” and Madie Belle Lucas Robinson. She was an oncology nurse practitioner at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Survivors include her son, Aaron Nicholas Hemlepp, and her daughter-in-law, Amanda Pruitt, of Hurricane, W.Va.; her brother, Randy Robinson and wife Shari Robinson of Greenup, Ky.; and two nieces, Miranda Davis and Heather Robinson, both of Greenup, Ky.; and multiple grandcats. Memorial services will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Chaplain Jimm Smedley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for friends to donate to Little Victories Animal Rescue in Ona. Friends may visit after 6 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

