VICKY LUCILLE COBB RICE, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Paul Kenneth Rice, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born September 2, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Martin Cobb and Betty Pinkerman Gothard. Vicky attended Huntington East High School and Marshall University. She enjoyed working as a secretary at Huntington Federal for 32 years as she had yet to retire. Survivors include her stepmother, Phyllis Clagg of Milton; a daughter, Michele Baumgard of Bay Village, Ohio; a sister, Patty Cobb Gilbert of Granite Falls, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Janette Adkins (Kim); two grandchildren, Nathan and Zachary Baumgard; nephews, Albert Ramirez, Ryan J. Adkins (Shelley), Chad K. Adkins (Dalline); niece, Stacy L. Sheffield (Jerry); grand-niece, Felicia Ramirez; grand-nephews, Jake Ramirez, Tanner Sheffield, Jesse and Wyatt Adkins; very special cousin, Jean Massie, Ona, W.Va.; special work mate, Lynn Barcus; and many lifelong friends who supported, loved and laughed with her over the many years. A celebration of life gathering for her will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, with a short memorial service at 3:45 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

