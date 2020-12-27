VICTOR JEROME CRUTCHER, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side Monday, December 21, 2020. Victor was born August 12, 1959, in Huntington, a son of the late Robert and Laura Arlene Billups Crutcher. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and worked at the WV Veterans Home in Barboursville. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Lillith Crutcher, and his second wife, Tina Lynn Crutcher; two brothers, Vincent Crutcher and Robert Crutcher Jr.; and a sister, Rebecca Burton. Survivors include one daughter, Helen Crutcher Meadows and husband Rocky of Huntington; one son, Joseph J. Crutcher of Proctorville, Ohio; two sisters, Susan Owens of Columbus, Ohio, and Romona Gerard of New Jersey; two brothers, George Crutcher of Winchester, Ky., and Joe Crutcher of Huntington; four grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones. Vincent was his twin brother, and they held the heaviest birth weight for twins. Private services will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

