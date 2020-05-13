Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


VIOLET LOUISE CAMPBELL NICHOLS, 91, widow of Earl E. Nichols, peacefully passed away May 10, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Born August 11, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., one of 11 children of the late Owen R. Campbell and Sylvia D. Gilfilen Campbell, Louise was a faithful member of Trinity Church of God, where she lived a life in ministry through service playing the piano, attending and teaching Sunday school. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Nichols, an infant son, Mark M. Nichols, brothers, Herschell, Albert and Herman Campbell, sisters, Luceille Campbell, Lola Qualls, Eleanor Smith, Grace Kaplan and Carol Turner. Surviving are her loving sisters, Martha Qualls and Eva Lively, with whom she made her home, sister-in-law, Arlene Campbell Dalton, son, Earl J. Nichols (Bea), grandchildren, Brian A. (Laura), Sara H. (Jason), great-grandchildren, Caleb, Miriam and Cecilia Nichols, and a host of nieces and nephews. Louise will be laid to rest beside her husband and son following a private family viewing. Memorial gifts may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House at https://hospiceofhuntington.org. You are encouraged to visit her tribute page at www.chapmans-mortuary.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.