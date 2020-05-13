VIOLET LOUISE CAMPBELL NICHOLS, 91, widow of Earl E. Nichols, peacefully passed away May 10, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Born August 11, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., one of 11 children of the late Owen R. Campbell and Sylvia D. Gilfilen Campbell, Louise was a faithful member of Trinity Church of God, where she lived a life in ministry through service playing the piano, attending and teaching Sunday school. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Nichols, an infant son, Mark M. Nichols, brothers, Herschell, Albert and Herman Campbell, sisters, Luceille Campbell, Lola Qualls, Eleanor Smith, Grace Kaplan and Carol Turner. Surviving are her loving sisters, Martha Qualls and Eva Lively, with whom she made her home, sister-in-law, Arlene Campbell Dalton, son, Earl J. Nichols (Bea), grandchildren, Brian A. (Laura), Sara H. (Jason), great-grandchildren, Caleb, Miriam and Cecilia Nichols, and a host of nieces and nephews. Louise will be laid to rest beside her husband and son following a private family viewing. Memorial gifts may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House at https://hospiceofhuntington.org. You are encouraged to visit her tribute page at www.chapmans-mortuary.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
