VIRGIE ELIZABETH BLACK, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Mervin Stanley Black Sr., died Monday, December 20, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton, W.Va. Virgie was born September 16, 1939, in Mason County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clarence Odell and Virgie Isabella Gillispie Smith. She was a caregiver. She was also preceded in death by one son, Mervin Stanley Black Jr., and one brother, Warren Smith. Survivors include one daughter, Lisa (Alvin) Estep of Huntington; two sons, Ted (Traci) Black of Newport, Wash., and Scott Black of Newport News, Va.; three granddaughters; four grandsons; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mike (Rosie) Smith of Mason County and Junior (Sue) Smith of Apple Grove, W.Va.; three sisters, Donna Smith of Apple Grove, Gail Roy, Wanda Vance, both of Ona; and several nieces and nephews. She loved to spend her time baking, making fudge and party mix for friends and family. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
