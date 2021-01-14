VIRGINIA M. BARTKOW, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A celebration of her life will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Virginia was born March 28, 1927, in Delhi, N.Y., a daughter of the late John and Mary Pearl Burk Gielskie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Paul Bartkow; four sisters, Marcia Gielskie, Marian Fountain, Alice Beatty and Margaret Conner; and three brothers, Francis, Kenneth and David Gielskie. She was retired from Bendix Corp. as a design engineer. She was a graduate of the McDowell School of Fashion Design in New York City. Virginia was a loving wife to Hank for 45 years. Growing up the oldest of eight children, she was an integral part of all of her siblings’ lives and later she and Hank cherished family time, orchestrating holiday meals and celebrations for her entire family. She was the very special “Aunt Ginny” to her many nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother to Sharron and grandmother to Greg and Alli. When she moved to W.Va., she was thrilled to be closer with her grandchildren and later on with her great-grandchildren who knew her as GG. All who loved and knew her have wonderful memories to hold in our hearts. Virginia had a green thumb and spent hours in her flower gardens. She loved to sew, and quilting became her passion. After retirement, Virginia and Hank loved to volunteer for the local Senior Services programs. Survivors include her daughter, Sharron Hisman of Huntington; two grandchildren, Gregory (Dana) Hisman of Greensburg, Pa., and Allison (Justin) Love of Charlotte, N.C.; four great-grandchildren, Lena and Nicholas Hisman, and Maximus and Shelby Love; one brother, Alex (Elizabeth) Gielskie of DeLancey, N.Y.; and ten nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Janet Wallace for her compassionate care of Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, checks payable to Delaware County Senior Council in memory of Virginia Bartkow C/O Delaware County Senior Council Office for the Aging, 97 Main Street Suite No. 2, Delhi, NY 13753, or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
