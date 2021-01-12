VIRGINIA M. BARTKOW, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday January 6, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A Celebration of her life will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Virginia was born March 28, 1927, in Delhi, N.Y., a daughter of the late John and Mary Pearl Burk Gielskie. She was retired from Bendix Corp as a design engineer. She was a graduate of the McDowell School of Fashion Design in New York City. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Paul Bartkow; four sisters, Marcia Gielskie, Marian Fountain, Alice Beatty and Margaret Conner; and three brothers, Francis, Kenneth and David Gielskie. Survivors include her daughter, Sharron Hisman of Huntington; two grandchildren, Gregory (Dana) Hisman of Greensburg, Pa., and Allison (Justin) Love of Charlotte, N.C.; four great-grandchildren, Lena and Nicholas Hisman and Maximus and Shelby Love; one brother, Alex (Elizabeth) Gielskie of DeLancey, N.Y.; and 10 nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

