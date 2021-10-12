WALTER THOMAS ARNOLD III, 74, of Huntington, died Thursday, October 7, 2021 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Walter was born December 8, 1946, in Ayers, Mass., a son of the late Walter Thomas Arnold Jr. and Barbara Ward Arnold. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the VFW Post 1064. There will be no service due to COVID. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Bays Arnold; three daughters, Shannon and Katie Arnold, both of Huntington and Kimberly Phillips Butler of Florida; four sisters: Margie (Garey) Spear of Indiana, Linda (Dave) Bertsch of Alpharetta, Ga., Susan Novak of Middleton, Wis., and Shari (Steve) Krull of Warsaw, Ind.; two brothers, Michael (Jeanne) Arnold of Sacramento, Calif., Steven (Debra) Arnold of Indianapolis, Ind.; and one granddaughter, Victoria Flinchum of Huntington. He will be missed by his fur babies, Bobo “Bobee Buddy,” Harriet “Harry Bear” and Jackie “JackJack.” Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

